Sri Lankan shares end little changed

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed largely flat on Friday as losses in consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in the broader market.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.06% lower at 15,916.17 points. It gained 0.41% in the week.

Office Equipment was the top percentage loser on the benchmark index, down 7.5%, while Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) was the top percentage gainer, up 33.3%.

Trading volume on the index fell to 97.2 million shares from 127.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.55 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.19 million) from 1.67 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.