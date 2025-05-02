AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit over six-month high

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 05:00pm

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for an eighth consecutive week and stood at an over six-month high of $688.13 billion as of April 25, according to data released by the central bank on Friday.

The reserves rose by $1.98 billion in the reported week, after increasing by a cumulative $47.5 billion in the prior seven weeks.

India’s FX reserves are now about $17 billion away from the record high of $704.89 billion hit in late September.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

For the week to which the reserves data pertains, the rupee had dropped about 0.1% week-on-week amid increasing geopolitical tensions with Pakistan.

India’s forex reserves jump to six-month high of $686.2 billion

The rupee closed at 84.58 per dollar on Friday, ending 1% higher on the week, bolstered by inflows into Indian equities and optimism about a U.S.-India trade deal.

Forex reserves include India’s Reserve tranche position at the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                            April 25     April 18
                               2025         2025
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      580,663      578,495
Gold                          84,365       84,572
SDRs                          18,589       18,568
Reserve Tranche Position       4,512        4,510
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        688,129      686,145
--------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit over six-month high

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to reach 10.6% by June, Aurangzeb tell S&P Global

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Thatta Cement plans 5-for-1 stock split to broaden investor base

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Read more stories