AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Border conflict worry erases $83 billion from Indian equities in two days

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 04:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Friday, losing about $83 billion in market value, as intensified military action between India and its neighbouring Pakistan rattled investors.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.1% on Friday but closed above the psychologically key 24,000-point mark, while the BSE Sensex also lost 1.1% but ended below the 80,000 level it held the previous day.

At its lowest, the market was set to lose $108 billion.

The indexes fell about 0.5% on Thursday and have lost about 1.3% this week, snapping a three-week winning run, their longest this year.

“With so much escalation, domestic markets are jittery because further retaliatory measures from Pakistan could lead to a prolonged, full-fledged conflict,” said Avinash Gorakshaka, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

“Fundamentals will take a back seat while sentiment influenced by updates from the conflict could derail market momentum at least for a week if the fighting continues.”

The volatility index, nicknamed the ‘fear gauge’, rose for an eighth straight session to hit a more-than-one-month high.

Indian shares set for muted start amid India-Pakistan tensions

Other asset classes also suffered, with the central bank forced to step in to stem the rupee’s slide.

The stock market hit was broad. Twelve of the 13 major sectors declined this week, while the small-caps and mid-caps lost 1.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

The one bright spot was auto stocks, lifted by Tata Motors’ 8.7% jump on hopes that the UK-US trade deal would boost the fortunes of its British unit JLR.

It was the top among the 11 Nifty 50 members that gained this week.

Analysts said hopes of a U.S.-India trade deal and the country’s economic resilience would keep traders interested in the market.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Border conflict worry erases $83 billion from Indian equities in two days

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.2bn in April, fall 22% MoM

Hajj 2025: flights face delays amid suspension of air operations

Budget FY26: govt formulating tariff rationalisation strategy

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Global investors respond positively to Pakistan’s economic reforms

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

Read more stories