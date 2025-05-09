AIRLINK 128.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.76%)
CPHL 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.62%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.35%)
FFL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.6%)
FLYNG 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
HUBC 124.61 Increased By ▲ 5.61 (4.71%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
KOSM 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
MLCF 62.39 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.5%)
OGDC 182.10 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.51%)
PACE 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (11.03%)
PAEL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.05%)
PIAHCLA 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-9.35%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.77%)
POWER 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
PPL 135.20 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.49%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
SEARL 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-3.24%)
SSGC 27.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-6.02%)
SYM 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.71%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.64%)
TPLP 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
TRG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.96%)
WAVESAPP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
BR100 11,115 Increased By 258.8 (2.38%)
BR30 31,416 Increased By 682 (2.22%)
KSE100 105,964 Increased By 2436.8 (2.35%)
KSE30 32,298 Increased By 820.1 (2.61%)
European stocks climb on hopes of easing US-China trade tensions

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 02:33pm

European shares ticked higher on Friday, as investors bet on de-escalation in the trade war ahead of discussions between the US and China over the weekend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, as of 0708 GMT, with all regional bourses trading higher, led by a 0.5% gain in Germany’s benchmark DAX index.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted import tariffs on Beijing of 145% would likely come down as officials from the world’s top two economies gear up for negotiations in Switzerland.

Washington will roll out dozens of trade deals over the next month, but a 10% tariff imposed on most countries will likely stay, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC, as the US announced a limited bilateral trade agreement with the UK.

European shares slip as investors assess earnings

The STOXX 600 index has climbed about 13.7% from its early April trough on hopes that the US will strike deals to avert a damaging trade war.

European assets have also benefited from investment flows away from the United States. Commerzbank shares dipped 0.2%, even as the German lender’s first-quarter net profit growth beat expectations.

Sonova climbed 5.8% after the Swiss hearing aids maker forecast higher sales and profitability for its 2025/26 fiscal year.

European shares

