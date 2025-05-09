AIRLINK 120.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.87 (-5.4%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
CPHL 61.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-8.99%)
FCCL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
FFL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FLYNG 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.46%)
HUBC 122.67 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.08%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
MLCF 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
OGDC 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.77%)
PAEL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.35%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.24%)
POWER 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.69%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.43%)
PTC 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
SEARL 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.4%)
SSGC 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-9.48%)
SYM 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
TPLP 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.01%)
WAVESAPP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
BR100 10,897 Increased By 40.5 (0.37%)
BR30 30,665 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 104,008 Increased By 481.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 31,618 Increased By 140.1 (0.44%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits more than one-month high on optimism around trade talks

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 11:24am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a more than one-month high on Friday, as risk appetite was lifted by hopes of progress in US trade talks and domestic firms’ better-than-expected outlook.

The Nikkei rose 1.49% to 37,478.58 by the midday break, its highest level since March 27, and is set to post a 1.76% weekly gain.

The broader Topix rose 1.46% to 2,738, and was set for an 11-session rally - its longest since October 2017.

“Investors see that the market slump in April was the worst, and the environment not just for equities but for bonds is only getting better as more compromises on trade talks could be possible,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced a limited bilateral trade agreement that leaves in place Trump’s 10% tariffs on British exports.

Financial markets are now awaiting the outcome of preliminary US-China trade talks due to begin on Saturday in Switzerland.

Trump said on Thursday he expects there to be substantive negotiations between the two countries, and predicted that punitive US tariffs on Beijing of 145% would likely come down.

“The market was also relieved that the outlook of Japanese firms, including Toyota, is not severely affected by the US tariffs,” said Ueno.

Investors were once pessimistic about the corporate outlook amid uncertainties about the impact of US tariffs.

Japan’s Nikkei rises; NTT Data set to surge on takeover report

Among individual stocks, NTT Data surged 14% after NTT said it would take the subsidiary private by purchasing the shares it does not already own at 4,000 yen per share.

Ajinomoto rose 6.24% after the food and healthcare company announced a 100-billion-yen ($686.2 million) share buyback.

On the other hand, air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries fell 5.03% to become the worst percentage loser on the Nikkei, and also weighed on the Nikkei the most.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits more than one-month high on optimism around trade talks

Irked by defeat, India unleashes drone attack

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Read more stories