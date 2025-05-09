AIRLINK 129.75 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.95%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.34%)
CNERGY 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.02%)
CPHL 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.95%)
FCCL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.89%)
FFL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
FLYNG 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
HUBC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.2%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.57%)
MLCF 62.49 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.66%)
OGDC 181.20 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.01%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.01%)
PAEL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
POWER 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
PPL 133.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.55%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.16%)
PTC 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.35%)
SEARL 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.83%)
SSGC 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.49%)
SYM 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
TPLP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
TRG 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
YOUW 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
BR100 11,039 Increased By 183.1 (1.69%)
BR30 31,177 Increased By 443.6 (1.44%)
KSE100 105,794 Increased By 2266.8 (2.19%)
KSE30 32,193 Increased By 714.9 (2.27%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin retakes $100,000 on global trade deal optimism

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 08:12am

NEW YORK/LONDON: Bitcoin topped $100,000 on Thursday for the first time since early February, bolstered by a wide-ranging deal between the United States and the United Kingdom in a sign that perhaps U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with the rest of the world is easing.

By midday, bitcoin was trading at $101,329.97, a 4.7% gain on the day.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency has clawed its way back into positive territory for the year, although it remains below the record high of more than $109,000 reached in January.

Ether, the cryptocurrency for the Ethereum blockchain, surged more than 14% to $2,050.46 after earlier hitting its highest since late March.

Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced a “breakthrough deal” on trade that leaves in place a 10% tariff on UK goods imported into the U.S., while Britain agreed to lower its tariffs to 1.8% from 5.1% and provide greater access to U.S. goods.

The agreement is the first since Trump triggered a global trade war with a barrage of tariffs on trading partners following his return to the White House in January.

“The retaking of $100,000 must go down as one of bitcoin’s more formidable feats and is a reminder that buying peak fear - just last month bitcoin was languishing around $74,000 - can be exceptionally lucrative,” Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of digital asset trading platform Nexo, said in an emailed comment.

“The speed of the rebound to $100,000 amid a resumption of risk appetite sends a signal that $109,000 and above are in its sights, as buying from long-term holders – those holding for at least 155 days – more than offsets selling by short-term holders.”

Bitcoin up by a fifth after Trump lists reserve tokens

Bitcoin and other crypto prices fell sharply between February and April, as traders fretted about Trump pushing through pro-crypto reforms more slowly than anticipated.

The president’s announcement of widespread tariffs in early April triggered a dash into safe havens, with bitcoin and other crypto prices tumbling in tandem with stocks and other higher risk assets.

Other cryptocurrencies have not recovered so strongly, with ether still 50% off its late 2024 highs.

Joel Kruger, market strategist at fintech company LMAX Group, said institutional investor inflows into bitcoin exchange-traded funds, easing geopolitical tensions and Chinese measures to boost monetary stimulus had contributed to bitcoin’s surge.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin retakes $100,000 on global trade deal optimism

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories