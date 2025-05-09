Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

ISLAMABAD: In a strong and unified response to India’s drone incursions, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Thursday vowed to avenge every martyr and to continue retaliatory actions against hostile drone aggression.

The resolve was expressed during a high-level security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which was also attended by federal ministers, military leadership, and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.

The participants of the meeting received a comprehensive briefing from security officials on the recent wave of Indian drone attacks and Pakistan’s robust response, which led to the destruction of 25 Israeli-manufactured Harop drones.

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

The meeting reviewed Indian aggression in detail, with intelligence and military officials presenting updates on operational readiness and strategic responses.

The forum decided that India’s underhand tactics would be met with decisive force and vowed that every drop of Pakistani blood would be accounted for.

Addressing the participants, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. “We are proud of our military, and we are prepared for every eventuality,” he stated.

He added, “Pakistan has successfully downed Indian drones and aircraft. Our forces are fully capable of thwarting enemy designs.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace with dignity, the prime minister warned that any attack on self-determination, territorial integrity, or national security would be responded to with full force.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif reached the Prime Minister house for attending a high-level meeting.

The high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is also present in the meeting.

The consultations on the country’s security situation are ongoing in the meeting.

Federal ministers and top military officials are also participating in the meeting.