Rubio urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged de-escalation and expressed support for direct dialogue in separate calls with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio, in both phone calls that took place before the latest blasts, “emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation,” Bruce said in readouts of the calls.

“He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications,” Bruce said.

Showing the delicate balancing act of Rubio’s diplomacy, the two State Department spokespersons’ readouts, sent out within a minute of each other, also included tailored messages for each side.

To Jaishankar, Rubio reaffirmed his commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism, Bruce said. He expressed sorrow to Sharif for the reported loss of civilian lives in the current conflict between the two neighbouring countries, while also urging Pakistan to take steps to end support for terrorist groups, she said.—Reuters

ZULFIQAR AHMAD FROM ISLAMABAD adds: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio picked up the phone on Thursday and delivered a stark message to Pakistan and India: Dial it down – or risk lighting the whole region on fire.

Rubio urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to keep things from spiralling after a deadly spike in cross-border violence, including missile and drone strikes by India – killing at least 31 civilians and wounding dozens more.

“The United States is closely watching,” Rubio said, according to a statement from Prime Minister’s Office, adding that Washington is “committed to peace and stability” in the volatile South Asia region.

But Sharif did not hold back. He blasted the strikes as “unprovoked” and “blatant violation” of Pakistan’s sovereignty – accusing New Delhi of ratcheting up tensions to a dangerous new level.

“This has outraged the Pakistani public,” Sharif said, warning that the attacks threaten regional peace and that Pakistan has every right to defend itself – citing the United Nations Charter to back him up.

Sharif also welcomed what he described as US President Donald Trump’s “concern” over the escalating crisis.

The two leaders agreed to keep talking, said the statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif said that he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to thank him for Turkiye’s “solidarity and support” following missile strikes from India.

In a post on social media platform X, Sharif said he appreciated the prayers of the Turkish people for the victims of what he described as “heinous” Indian attacks a day earlier.

He said he briefed Erdogan on the response by Pakistani armed forces, who he said had repelled the attacks “with bravery and professional superiority.”

“We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs,” the prime minister said, adding that Pakistan was grateful for Turkiye’s efforts to promote de-escalation and preserve peace in South Asia.

