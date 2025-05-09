Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, categorically denied taking any action that would endanger the civilian population in Indian Punjab.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced this while addressing a joint media briefing with the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday.

He said India in the early hours of May 8 launched “a highly provocative and dangerously escalatory” attack on its own territory in Amritsar (Indian Punjab), further terming it “a dangerously sinister” attack.

Three projectiles were deliberately dropped off in the capital of the Indian Punjab, the deputy prime minister said, adding, the fourth projectile entered Pakistan airspace and was neutralised by Pakistan’s air defence.

Dar said this Indian act appears to be a malicious design to falsely implicate Pakistan for targeting Indian civilians and incite anti-Pakistan sentiments among the Punjabi Sikh population to conveniently externalise the rising communal tensions within India.

Briefing the media, the DG ISPR belies Indian claims about Pakistani attacks at 15 locations/cities in India. He termed it as a “pack of lies”.

He made it clear that the entire world will feel the echo and come to know when Pakistan will strike India at a time and place of its choosing.

DG ISPR Gen Chaudhry said at least, 29 drones sent over by India have been destroyed by Pakistan so far. However, he clarified that only one managed to partially hit its target, which resulted in damage to some equipment and injuries to four soldiers. Three people were also martyred during the drone attacks.

The DG ISPR said that the Indian government is living in a fool’s paradise. The DG ISPR questioned whether the Indian government was living in the 21st Century or not, saying in the 21st Century, every projectile leaves a digital trace and signature. He also showed video footage of the tracking of the projectiles. He said when something was sent toward Pakistan, it was monitored and it had a digital signature.

