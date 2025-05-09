AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-09

Forex reserves up $231m to $15.483bn

Published 09 May, 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves witnessed a significant boost during the week ended May 2, 2025, rising by $ 231 million to reach $ 15.483 billion, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP’s reserves increased by $ 118 million to reach $ 10.332 billion, up from $ 10.214 billion a week earlier. The improvement in SBP reserves reflects higher inflows, possibly from external financing or remittance support.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also recorded a notable increase of $ 113 million to$ 5.150 billion, compared to $ 5.037 billion in the previous week.

Economists said the uptick in foreign reserves provides some breathing space for the country’s external sector, which continues to navigate challenges related to debt repayments and import financing.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed is confident that with massive home remittances inflows and improved external account, the SBP’s reserves are likely to cross the $14 billion mark by the end of June this year.

