Remaining PSL 10 matches moved to UAE amid security concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed early on Friday that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in light of growing security concerns.

The decision follows a high-level meeting involving PCB officials, franchise representatives, and players, and comes a day after the scheduled fixture between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was postponed.

“The remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE,” the PCB said in a statement, adding that updated dates and venues will be announced in due course.

PSL 10 match between Karachi, Peshawar postponed

The matches to be rescheduled include:

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Qualifier

Eliminator 1

Eliminator 2

Final

The relocation comes amid escalating cross-border tensions after Pakistan’s armed forces claimed to have shot down 25 Indian drones across multiple locations, including Rawalpindi and Lahore, since Wednesday night. At least one fatality has been reported, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A spokesperson for the Karachi Kings had earlier told Business Recorder that discussions were ongoing regarding the venue shift, with both Karachi and Dubai under consideration.

While Aaj News had reported earlier deliberations to move the tournament to Karachi, Friday’s announcement from the PCB confirms that the UAE will host the remaining games of PSL X.