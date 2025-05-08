PSL 10: Peshawar-Karachi match in Rawalpindi postponed

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture scheduled for Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi has been postponed, officials confirmed.

“The decision was taken during a meeting involving representatives of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), franchise owners, and players,” a spokesperson of the Karachi Kings told Business Recorder.

When asked whether the remainder of the tournament could be moved to Karachi or Dubai, the spokesperson said a final decision on the venue shift had not yet been made.

The postponement comes in the wake of rising cross-border tensions, following reports that Pakistan’s armed forces shot down multiple Indian drones in several locations, including Rawalpindi and Lahore, since Wednesday night.

Citing security concerns, Aaj News earlier reported that deliberations were underway to relocate the remaining PSL matches to Karachi, although no official confirmation has been issued so far.

A revised schedule for the postponed match will be announced in due course. An official statement from the PCB is expected soon.