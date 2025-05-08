AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10: Peshawar-Karachi match in Rawalpindi postponed

Syed Ahmed Raza Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 05:55pm

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture scheduled for Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi has been postponed, officials confirmed.

“The decision was taken during a meeting involving representatives of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), franchise owners, and players,” a spokesperson of the Karachi Kings told Business Recorder.

When asked whether the remainder of the tournament could be moved to Karachi or Dubai, the spokesperson said a final decision on the venue shift had not yet been made.

The postponement comes in the wake of rising cross-border tensions, following reports that Pakistan’s armed forces shot down multiple Indian drones in several locations, including Rawalpindi and Lahore, since Wednesday night.

25 Indian drones shot down, at least one dead: ISPR

Citing security concerns, Aaj News earlier reported that deliberations were underway to relocate the remaining PSL matches to Karachi, although no official confirmation has been issued so far.

A revised schedule for the postponed match will be announced in due course. An official statement from the PCB is expected soon.

Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings HBLPSL PSL 10 PSL X PSL 10 schedule HBL PSL X PSL 10 next fixture PSL 10 moved to Karachi

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10: Peshawar-Karachi match in Rawalpindi postponed

IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s bailout, calls for deesclation with India

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Punjab schools to remain closed till May 11 amid Indian aggression

West ignores Modi’s terror links for economic gains, says Pakistan’s Asif

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

2.4p% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Green Sukuk makes debut with Rs20-30bn issue

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in power purchase price

Read more stories