May 09, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

Pakistan dismisses Indian claims of cross-border strikes

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly dismissed Indian media reports and official claims of cross-border strikes as “false, baseless, and a desperate attempt to justify New Delhi’s escalating aggression” along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Ministry of Defence, in a statement dated May 8, alleged that Pakistan had launched drone and missile attacks on military installations across northern and western India, including locations such as Occupied Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and Amritsar. The Indian military termed its response as “measured and proportionate,” claiming to have neutralised the incoming threats and targeted air defence systems within Pakistani territory in retaliation.

In response, Pakistani security officials categorically denied any offensive military action across the border. According to sources within Pakistan’s security establishment, “These fabricated stories being pushed by Indian media are designed to falsely create the impression that Pakistan is carrying out cross-border attacks.” Officials added that India is attempting to justify its “naked aggression” by planting misinformation about imaginary assaults in Rajasthan, Pathankot, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Such fictitious reports have no truth and are part of India’s broader strategy to mislead its public and the international community while continuing unprovoked hostilities,” the Pakistani security sources stated.

The denial comes amid India’s failure to successfully deploy Israeli-made Harop drones, with the Pakistan military confirming the downing of 29 such UAVs in recent days. “Following repeated failures and mounting losses, India is now fabricating attacks to create pretexts for further escalation,” officials added.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to regional peace, warning that any further aggression will be met with a decisive and proportionate response. “The armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable of thwarting every nefarious design of the enemy,” the statement emphasised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IIOJK Line of control Indo Pak tensions cross border strikes

