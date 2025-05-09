AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-09

PSMA concerned at new Tax Ordinance

Recorder Report Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 06:44am

KARACHI: Vice Chairman of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA), Tariq Zakaria held an important extra general body meeting in a local hotel and expressed concern over the new Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, which has issued without consultation with stakeholders and in the absence of parliamentary debate poses severe implications for both the business sector and rule of law, which will cause the worst financial crisis, with which the entire business community of the country in its grip.

He objected to Section 138(3A) and 140(6A) of the Income Tax Ordinance, which override judgments of superior courts and render disputed tax liabilities immediately recoverable, even where relief has been granted by judicial forums. This directly undermines the sanctity of court decisions, erodes taxpayers’ constitutional right to due process and promotes a coercive tax regime.

Zakaria also criticised amendments to the Federal Excise Act 2025, which grant extensive powers for enforcement and allow the deputation of federal or provincial officers for monitoring purposes, exacerbating concerns about intrusion.

Furthermore the inclusion of loosely defined offences, such as “affixing counterfeit tax stamps,” leaves ample room for arbitrary interpretation and potential misuse.

Tariq Zakaria demanded the immediate withdrawal of the ordinance & called upon the government to convene a parliamentary debate, involving elected representatives and industry stakeholders.

“We reiterate our commitment to fair taxation & documentation of the economy but reject any legislative measure that bypasses due process and threatens legitimate businesses under the pretext of enforcement.”

