Business & Finance Print 2025-05-09

SAPM says issues facing KCCI to be resolved

Recorder Report Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan has assured the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) of addressing all their concerns.

The SAPM assured this to the members of the KCCI during a virtual meeting aimed to address several pressing issues concerning Karachi’s industrial sector, including electricity supply, water provision, rising gas levies, tax collection problems, and the challenges faced by exporters.

The committees were set up following the prime minister’s directives to ensure a focused and systematic approach to resolving the concerns of local chambers and industrialists. “The goal is to resolve all the issues that are hindering the growth of our industries,” said Haroon Akhtar Khan.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, Haroon Akhtar Khan reiterated the urgency of boosting industrial growth across Pakistan. He highlighted that the ongoing tariff war presents a unique opportunity for Pakistani industries to compete globally. “The Prime Minister has directed us to revive local industries and significantly enhance exports,” he added.

A significant update came from the Special Assistant, who reported that due to the prime minister’s efforts, the policy rate has been reduced to 11 per cent, a move expected to ease the financial burden on businesses. However, Shawal Malik from KCCI pointed out a critical challenge—the aging and deteriorating electricity infrastructure in Karachi, which is leading to increased production costs for local businesses.

Despite these challenges, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar Khan reassured the KCCI that the government is fully committed to resolving these issues and supporting Karachi’s industrial sector. This meeting marks a crucial step toward the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure the growth and competitiveness of Pakistani industries.

