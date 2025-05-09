FPCCI seminar highlights skincare industry challenges

KARACHI: A highly impactful seminar titled “The Beauty Breakdown – An Analytical Approach to the Beauty Market and Consumer Rights” was held at Tariq Sayeed Hall, FPCCI Head Office, Karachi. The event was jointly organized by Shaukat Jilani, Convener, FPCCI Sindh Regional Standing Committee on Consumer & Public Services, and Zehra Zahid, Convener, Central Standing Committee on Women’s Style, Beauty & Skincare, FPCCI.

The seminar welcomed Honourable Rajvir Singh Sodha, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh, as Chief Guest, alongside Agha Fakker, Director Human Rights, who shared critical insights on consumer awareness and protection.

In his welcome address, Shaukat Jilani thanked all honourable guests, motivational speakers, and participants. He emphasized the urgent need for awareness in the skincare and beauty sector and expressed gratitude to all attendees for their valued presence and support.

Zehra Zahid, in her opening remarks, elaborated on the significance of transparency in beauty product marketing and the necessity of consumer education. Agha Fakker highlighted the importance of enforcing consumer rights and ethical industry practices.

FPCCI Vice President, Aman Paracha, addressed the audience with a strong commitment to supporting initiatives that promote consumer welfare and fair business practices. Hanif Gohar, a senior FPCCI business leader, also assured his full cooperation for future awareness programmes.

Motivational speaker Ali Nasir and representatives from Enowate added meaningful dialogue on the ethical challenges facing consumers today. Guest speaker Dr Tasneem Kausar addressed issues like misinformation, inflation, e-commerce risks, and the need for better regulation of aesthetic services.

