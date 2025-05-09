AIRLINK 129.99 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.14%)
Pakistan

FCCI holds ‘solidarity walk’

Press Release Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 07:48am

FAISALABAD: Nation is proud of its armed forces who have given a befitting reply to the Indian aggression, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a solidarity walk, he said that Pakistan Army, Navy and Air force are custodian of the geographical boundaries of Pakistan and they have given a spontaneous response to the attack by downing five Indian fighter jets during last night. He said that it has proved beyond any doubt that our armed forces are professional and are in a state of full preparedness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

