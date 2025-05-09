FCCI holds ‘solidarity walk’

FAISALABAD: Nation is proud of its armed forces who have given a befitting reply to the Indian aggression, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a solidarity walk, he said that Pakistan Army, Navy and Air force are custodian of the geographical boundaries of Pakistan and they have given a spontaneous response to the attack by downing five Indian fighter jets during last night. He said that it has proved beyond any doubt that our armed forces are professional and are in a state of full preparedness.

