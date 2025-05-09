Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 169,275 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,382 tonnes of import cargo and 61,893 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 107,382 comprised of 49,946 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,922 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,973 tonnes of Chickpeas, 5,949 tonnes of Dap & 39,592 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,893 comprised of 49,946 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 502 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 29,993 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Indepent Spirt, Bbc Nile & Globe Trinco berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, MT Shalamar, Msc Positano, Hiroki, Cypress Galaxy, Navios Jasmine & Swan Lake sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

