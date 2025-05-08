AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US Consulate General in Pakistan’s Lahore directs staff to shelter in place

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 09:09pm
A general view of a damaged portion of a mosque, after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan May 7, 2025. Photo: Reuters
A general view of a damaged portion of a mosque, after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan May 7, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The US Consulate General in Lahore, Pakistan, has directed its staff to shelter in place amid reports of drone explosions, downed drones and possible airspace incursions, the country’s State Department said on Thursday.

The consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport, according to a statement.

The move comes as Pakistan said on Thursday it shot down 25 drones from India in its airspace while India said it had “neutralised” Pakistan’s attempt to engage military targets using drones and missiles, as the latest conflict between the two nuclear-powered neighbours intensified.

India Pakistan India Pakistan India tensions India Pakistan tensions Indian drone Indo Pak tensions India Pakistan fighting India Pakistan confrontation Indian airstrikes India Pakistan conflict

Comments

200 characters

US Consulate General in Pakistan’s Lahore directs staff to shelter in place

India to put forward position on Pakistan’s loans at next IMF board meet

IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s bailout, calls for deesclation with India

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $118mn to $10.33bn

White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope elected

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Punjab schools to remain closed till May 11 amid Indian aggression

West ignores Modi’s terror links for economic gains, says Pakistan’s Asif

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

Read more stories