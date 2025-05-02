SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $9mn to $10.21bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) edged higher by $9 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.21 billion as of April 25, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.25 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.04 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 25-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 9 million to US$ 10,214.4 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $367mn to 7-month low.