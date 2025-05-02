AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $9mn to $10.21bn

BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2025 08:41pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) edged higher by $9 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.21 billion as of April 25, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.25 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.04 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

“During the week ended on 25-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 9 million to US$ 10,214.4 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $367mn to 7-month low.

SBP State Bank of Pakistan forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves SBP’s foreign reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $9mn to $10.21bn

Army top brass vows to respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian attempt to impose war

India asks IMF to review loans to Pakistan, Indian government source says

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Petroleum sales jump 32% YoY in Pakistan as demand surges

Pakistan stocks rebound, KSE-100 Index closes the day with 2.5% gain

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s factory PMI dips in early sign of global tariff headwinds

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to reach 10.6% by June, Aurangzeb tell S&P Global

Read more stories