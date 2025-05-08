AIRLINK 126.68 Decreased By ▼ -14.07 (-10%)
China says 'not familiar' with Chinese jets being used in India, Pakistan conflict

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 02:47pm

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it was “not familiar with the matter” when asked whether Chinese jets were involved in the India-Pakistan conflict after India hit Pakistan and Azad Kashmir with missiles on Wednesday.

25 Indian drones shot down, at least one dead: ISPR

China says 'not familiar' with Chinese jets being used in India, Pakistan conflict

