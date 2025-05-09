India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended on Friday indefinitely due to the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

“It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war,” a BCCI official told Press Trust of India.

On Thursday, the IPL decided to abandon the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) midway into the first innings.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) too has confirmed that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in light of growing security concerns.

The decision follows a high-level meeting involving PCB officials, franchise representatives, and players, and comes a day after the scheduled fixture between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was postponed.

“The remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE,” the PCB said in a statement, adding that updated dates and venues will be announced in due course.

The latest development of the matches comes after Pakistan Army shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India on Thursday.

“The Pakistan armed forces, using their soft-kill (technical) and hard-kill (weaponised) skills fully, have shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement today.

“Following India’s cowardly attack on May 6/7, which resulted in the destruction of 5 modern aircraft, drones, multiple posts, and several military casualties, India—rattled and in panic—is now attacking Pakistan using these Israeli-made Harop drones,” the press release said.

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a presser said that One drone from India managed to engage a military target in Lahore that has resulted in the injury of 4 Pakistan military personnel and some damage.

One civilian was killed in Miano,“ the spokesperson said.