AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.41%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.37%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.73%)
FFL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-9.53%)
FLYNG 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-10.01%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.28 (-8.86%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.95%)
KOSM 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-20.53%)
MLCF 60.38 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-10%)
OGDC 176.97 Decreased By ▼ -19.66 (-10%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-16.85%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.51%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.15%)
POWER 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.54%)
PPL 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-9.15%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-9.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.77%)
TPLP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-12.68%)
TRG 53.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-10%)
WAVESAPP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-10.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.2%)
YOUW 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.37%)
BR100 10,938 Decreased By -741.4 (-6.35%)
BR30 30,967 Decreased By -2603.7 (-7.76%)
KSE100 103,060 Decreased By -6948.7 (-6.32%)
KSE30 31,213 Decreased By -2396.5 (-7.13%)
Markets

China’s yuan slips as PBOC guides currency lower

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 12:50pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank guided the currency much lower through its official fix following a recent surge.

The Chinese currency leapt earlier this week to the highest since November, underpinned by an unwinding of carry trades and a broader rush out of US assets and back into Asia.

Prior to market opening on Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.2073 per dollar, its weakest since April 24.

“We think the PBOC is signalling preference for yuan stability via its daily USD/CNY fixing,” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

“Markets will now look for hard data and tariff negotiation-related news flow to guide the next leg in the dollar and thereby USD-Asia.”

As of 0311 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.11% lower at 7.2326 per dollar. It hit a six-month high of 7.2105 on Tuesday.

Its offshore counterpart was down 0.02% at 7.2295. Currency traders said market focus remained on trade negotiations, as US and Chinese officials prepare to meet in Switzerland this weekend for talks that could be the first step toward resolving a trade war disrupting the global economy.

China’s yuan dips after rate cut announcement

“Markets remained cautious as the trade talk trajectory could be bumpy,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Some market participants also noted that overseas listed Chinese companies could take advantage of recent yuan strength to frontload their foreign exchange demand for dividend payouts to the second quarter from the traditional third quarter.

Such a scenario usually creates seasonal downside pressure on the Chinese yuan.

The US dollar was largely firm after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signalled it was in no hurry to further cut rates, as policymakers try to get a handle on rising uncertainty in the face of President Donald Trump’s global trade war.

China yuan

