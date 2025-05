MANILA: The Philippine economy grew by an annual 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, a similar pace to the previous quarter’s 5.3% expansion.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected growth of 5.7%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 1.2% quarter-on-quarter, below the median forecast of 1.6% in a Reuters poll of economists.