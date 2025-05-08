AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
May 08, 2025

India’s appeal for investors dimmed

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

MUMBAI: The latest conflict between India and Pakistan may impact New Delhi’s efforts to pitch itself as a safe haven for foreign investors amid global economic turmoil - but not much, investors and analysts said on Wednesday, as tensions ratcheted up between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

India’s $4 trillion economy has limited direct trade with Pakistan, and even its overnight cross-border missile strikes had little immediate impact on local equity, currency and bond markets, on the view that full-fledged conflict is unlikely.

“If there is a cessation of hostilities like there should be, pragmatically and practically, the investment climate may not actually be harmed,” said Ajay Marwaha, head of fixed income at Mumbai-headquartered investment house Nuvama Group.

Previous conflicts have not had a lasting impact on Indian assets, Citibank analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday. In the last such flare-up with Pakistan, in February 2019, the Indian rupee held steady and bond yields rose 15 basis points over that month but retreated later.

In June 2020, when fighting broke out between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley, the rupee weakened 1% but regained ground as the two sides disengaged, Citi analysts said.

Since US President Donald Trump unveiled a slate of huge tariffs on his country’s trading partners, Indian markets have in fact performed well. “The Indian market had begun to outperform on the back of the perception that there is some insulation from Trump tariffs given the strength of domestic consumption and a clear signal of monetary loosening from the central bank,” said Sat Dhura, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

India foreign investors investors US tariffs Indo Pak tensions

