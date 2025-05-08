46 injured: 31 innocent civilians martyred in Indian strikes: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: In a grave escalation of hostilities, Indian missile strikes across multiple civilian areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and other parts of Pakistan have resulted in the martyrdom of at least 31 innocent civilians, with 46 others injured, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Among those tragically killed were 22-year-old university student Misbah Kausar and her younger brother Umar Musa, whose home in Kotli was destroyed in a missile attack near the Abbas Mosque. In another tragic incident, seven-year-old Irtiza Abbas, son of Pakistan Army officer Lt Col Zaheer Abbas, lost his life during an overnight strike between May 6 and 7.

Funeral prayers have been held across the country for victims of the attacks, with large crowds attending services in Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and Muridke. Senior government officials, lawmakers, and members of the Azad Kashmir administration joined mourners, standing in solidarity with the bereaved families.

A particularly devastating attack struck a madrasa in Bahawalpur, killing 13 people, including two toddlers, seven women, and four men. Another 37 individuals suffered injuries. Muzaffarabad also saw fatalities when the Bilal Mosque was hit, killing three and injuring two children.

Further strikes were reported in Ahmedpur East, Muridke, and Kotli, while minor structural damage was noted in Shakargarh and Sialkot. One of the strikes also affected infrastructure at the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project, damaging part of the Noseri Dam.

In response to the aggression, Pakistan’s armed forces launched a counteroffensive, shooting down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets and a combat drone. Several Indian military installations, including a brigade headquarters and border checkposts, were reportedly destroyed.

Security officials strongly condemned the Indian actions, labeling them “deliberate and inhumane attacks on unarmed civilians.” The Pakistani military has vowed continued retaliatory action and reiterated its commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty.

Citizens in Muzaffarabad staged a protest march following funeral prayers, marching from College Ground to PadhawaChowk to denounce the Indian strikes and call for justice for the victims.

The Indian government has claimed the strikes were in response to the killing of over two dozen tourists in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir — a charge Islamabad has firmly denied, calling the accusation baseless and politically motivated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025