CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has convened a meeting to review progress on CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects including modalities of third party participation in the projects on Thursday (May 8), sources told Business Recorder.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has shared the projected agenda of meeting with the concerned Ministries with the desire that the Secretaries of concerned Ministries should attend the meeting in person. The details of agenda are follows:

The KKH Project: The Technical Working Group of the Pakistani side, led by the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), held meetings with Chinese Ministry of Transport and relevant financial institutions from April 14–17, 2025, in Beijing, to finalize the implementation plan and way forward for the KKH Phase- II project. Ministry of Communications/ NHA, EAD and Pak-Mission in Beijing will provide updates on the outcomes of visit.

Calendar proposed by Pak Embassy in Beijing on CPEC’s JWGs and JCC meetings 2025: The forum was informed that 14th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC is scheduled to be held in July, 2025.

Chair directed conveners of Joint Working Groups to ensure their meetings April/May 2025 so as to prepare for the forthcoming JCC meeting. Conveners of respective JWGs under CPEC to update about preparations of their forthcoming meetings.

Modalities for third party participation in CPEC: MoFA has recently signed “Modalities for Third Party participation in CPEC” with Chinese side. The MoFA will apprise on the salient points of these modalities.

4th meeting of JWG on agriculture cooperation: meeting of JWG on agriculture cooperation was held on April 22, 2025 in Beijing. Ministry of National Food Security and Research to update on deliverables/outcomes of the JWG meeting.

Inauguration and distribution of agriculture equipment and tools: During the 79th CPEC progress review meeting chair directed the MNFS&R to immediately make arrangements for distribution, and installation of the equipment. Subsequently, the distribution ceremony was held on April 28,2025 at NARC. The MNFS&R to update on the distribution mechanism.

Operationalisation of 1.2 MGD Desalination Plant Gwadar & Connectivity of Gwadar with National Grid: The project was successfully completed by the Chinese contractor in December 2023 and subsequently handed over to the Pakistani authorities. However, the plant has not yet been operationalised due to the absence of a reliable power supply to the South Free Zone. During meeting under the chairmanship of Minister for Energy held on April 21, 2025 QESCO, MoMA/GPA was directed to arrange temporary power supply within two days by utilizing the Navy’s independent feeder and strict adherence to stipulated timelines for completion of the transmission line by June 30, 2025. Power Division and MoMA/GPA are tasked to update the progress.

Power Supply to CPEC SEZS: Despite approval of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, allowing provision of bulk power supply to SEZS, the implementation of the decision is still pending. Power Division and NEPRA to update on progress.

Installation of 15,000 household solar power lighting units: In last Progress review meeting the chair directed Energy Department, Government of Balochistan to share the complete list of 15,000 beneficiaries, for onward submission to the Chinese side and upload the beneficiary list on the official website of the Government of Balochistan to ensure transparency and accountability. Accordingly, Energy Department shared and uploaded partial list of beneficiaries. Energy Department Balochistan to share the remaining beneficiaries’ details and implementation progress.

Agricultural demonstration stations equipment: During the last progress review meeting chair directed all stakeholders to submit two-minute videos demonstrating the use of the equipment for onward sharing with the Chinese side as evidence of utilization. Further, it was instructed that remaining work, particularly in GB and AJK, must be completed expeditiously, with progress updates formally communicated to CPEC Secretariat. Provincial government of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GB and AJK to share the two minutes’ videos by Government of GB and AJK to update on the installation progress.

Tax Exemption for Vehicles Imported by Hangeng Trade Company Ltd.: Hangeng Trade Company Ltd (operating ln the Gwadar Free Zone) has reported the importation of the following three vehicles for the construction and operational activities of its factory located within the North Free Zone: (i) sprinkler truck; (ii) passenger truck; and (iii) dump truck. The company has been informed by Customs that applicable taxes are payable on these vehicles. However, Hangeng Trade Company Ltd. has requested that the matter be reviewed under the policy granting a one -time Customs duty exemption for the import of machinery and equipment for the Gwadar Free Zone.

The Federal Board of Revenue may apprise whether the vehicles qualify for the exemption under the stated policy.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives issued the agenda for the meeting on May 6, 2025 but it is unclear if the meeting will be held or not due to current standoff between India and Pakistan.

