CPEC projects: Pakistan, China to hold 14th JCC meeting in July

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China agreed to hold upcoming 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in July 2025. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said this while chairing a high-level progress review meeting on the CPEC in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and senior representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Communications, Economic Affairs, Petroleum, Commerce, Food and Agriculture, Science and Technology, and Maritime Affairs, along with the Board of Investment and other relevant federal and provincial institutions. The meeting also reviewed preparations for the upcoming 14th JCC meeting, with China confirming its support for holding the session in July 2025. Additionally, all working group meetings have been scheduled for March and April to ensure comprehensive preparations ahead of the JCC.

Discussing the progress of the ML-1 Railway Project, the minister directed Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Beijing and the Economic Affairs Division to engage with Chinese authorities to finalise a date for the visit of technical and financial experts to Pakistan. He stressed the need for early coordination to facilitate the visit of the Chinese working group.

During the meeting, Iqbal expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in ensuring national grid connectivity to Gwadar and directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and the Power Division to submit an updated progress report within five working days on the status of power supply to the city. He also voiced deep concerns over the non-operationalisation of desalination plant in Gwadar and emphasised the urgent need to ensure the supply of clean drinking water. He directed that immediate action be taken within the week to resolve this issue.

It was highlighted that, under the socio-economic development initiative, agriculture equipment and demonstration stations had been received in September and December 2024, respectively. Additionally, 10,000 solar panels were delivered in May 2024, followed by another 5,000 in September 2024, under a grant-in-aid programme.

Furthermore, drinking water supply equipment, including 150 water filtration plants and 10 tube well solarisation units, arrived in August 2024. However, the distribution and installation of this equipment have yet to be carried out. Expressing serious concerns over the delay, Iqbal directed the Ministry of Food to formulate a comprehensive plan within three days for the efficient distribution of the equipment provided by China. He directed the ministry to convene a meeting with all provinces at the earliest and submit a formal plan within two days on how these machines will be put to use.

Regarding the framework agreement on New and Emerging Technologies (NET) between Pakistan and China, Iqbal assigned the Ministry of Information Technology the lead role in advancing discussions and implementation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025