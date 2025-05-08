AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Health facilities across Punjab put on high alert

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: In the wake of ongoing emergency situation amid Indian missiles attack, emergency has been declared in health facilities across Punjab and leaves of all kinds of doctors and paramedical staff has been cancelled.

The Punjab health department has also evolved a contingency plan for providing round the clock quality and prompt healthcare services in case of any emergent situation.

The health department has issued directions to heads of medical colleges in the Punjab, medical superintendents of all teachings hospitals and district and tehsil headquarters hospitals, heads of special health institutions and the director general and director of health services to take effective steps in this regard, sources said, adding: “They have also been directed to provide efficient medical cover including standby arrangements for medical, surgical or special care expected in case of an emergent situation.”

They have also been asked to ensure availability of senior administrators and medical staff besides issuing emergency duty rosters, emergency situation crisis management plans, life saving medicines, vaccines, disposables, linen and reserve beds. They have been directed to ensure that all bio-medical equipment and other machines, patient lifts, standby generators and operation theatres are in working condition.

An emergent meeting of the Academic Council of Ameer uddin Medical College/PGMI was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar in which it was decided to place all LGH departments on high alert to effectively deal with any unforeseen circumstances or disaster scenario.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar appointed Prof. Armghan Israr Mirza as Director of Disaster Management and directed to ensure full coordination across all departments to face any critical situation with courage and resilience.

Principal LGH also directed the Director of Disaster Management to remain in constant liaison with the Blood Donation Society of Ameer uddin Medical College to ensure timely blood supply to injured patients when required.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar instructed that life-saving drugs, required blood group stocks be ensured and that all healthcare professionals remain alert round the clock with their mobile phones switched on. He directed that no employee should leave his station without prior permission from the competent authority.

Principal AMC also emphasized about ensuring the availability of beds in all wards beyond the Emergency Department, keeping all Operation Theatres and medical equipment fully functional, maintaining standby ambulances, updating generators and ensuring that security personnel remain vigilant following all SOPs. He stated that the country is in safe hands and emphasized the need for national unity. He lauded the spirit of the nation standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces like an unbreakable wall against any aggression.

