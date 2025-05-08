AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Dar tells Italy minister about upward trajectory of ties

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: Italy’s Minister for Interior Matteo Piantedosi paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Dar expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Italy relations. He observed that the established architecture of dialogue between the two countries provided an excellent basis for regular interaction. He highlighted that there was immense potential to expand bilateral ties in the areas of trade and investment, security and education.

Dar appreciated Pakistan-Italy’s growing cooperation in the area of labour mobility and welcomed the concluding of MoU on Migration and Labour Mobility between Pakistan and Italy as a major milestone.

Minister Piantedosi positively assessed Pakistan-Italy relations and expressed Italian side’s keenness to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Dar briefed the Italian minister on India’s recent escalatory measures and stated that Pakistan strongly condemned India’s cowardly action, which was a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations. He shared that Pakistan had exercised restraint but India, with its blatant disregard for international law, continued to threaten regional peace.

Piantedosi expressed concern at the escalation of the already tense situation and offered condolences for the innocent lives lost in Pakistan. He called for restraint on both sides. Both sides agreed to intensify contacts.

