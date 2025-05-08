AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

COAS pays rich tributes to Air Chief

Nuzhat Nazar Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:43am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir paid rich tribute to the Chief of the Air Staff and the gallant airmen of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their swift and effective response in thwarting the Indian Air Force’s nefarious act of aggression.

During his visit to the Air Headquarters on Wednesday, he was warmly received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The COAS highly appreciated the PAF for once again proving its mettle by shooting down multiple enemy aircraft and displaying exceptional professionalism.

General Munir also praised the exemplary coordination and cooperation among the three armed services of Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides reiterated their firm resolve that no one would be allowed to violate Pakistan’s territorial integrity, and any such attempt would be met with a resolute and costly response.

