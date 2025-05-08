AIRLINK 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.24%)
Pakistan

PPP condemns India’s unprovoked aggression

Naveed Butt Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) strongly condemned India’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the PPP central spokesperson, Shazia Marri, said that India had made a grave mistake by attacking Pakistan and that Pakistan now had every right to respond decisively.

She stated that India initiated the aggression, while Pakistan acted purely in self-defence and foiled the enemy’s malicious intentions. He said that Pakistan’s brave armed forces gave an effective response, downed enemy warplanes, and did not target any Indian civilians.

Shazia Marri strongly criticised the Indian government, stating that while the Indian military may have expensive aircraft, it lacks the spirit and resolve.

She noted that despite stationing hundreds of thousands of troops in Kashmir, India failed to prevent terrorism in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists targeted innocent civilians. Instead, India took out its frustrations on innocent Pakistani citizens, launching an unwarranted attack that martyred 26 innocent Pakistanis.

She stated that on April 22, India conducted a false flag operation, following which the prime minister of Pakistan called for an impartial investigation—a call fully supported by the Pakistan Peoples Party. To date, India has failed to provide credible evidence regarding the Pulwama incident, which exposes the failure of Indian security forces.

Shazia Marri warned that if India attempted any further cowardly actions, Pakistan would deliver a robust response. She added that Modi’s war-mongering has led to tragic family separations in India, and that sooner or later, Modi will be held accountable at the international level.

Other PPP leaders also condemned Indian aggression. Mahesh Kumar Malani said that Modi holds a terrorist mindset and that even India’s democratically-minded citizens do not support him. He added that religious minorities in Pakistan live with full security and peace, and that if India dares another aggressive step, Pakistan’s forces would respond two steps forward.

Agha Rafiullah stated that the Pakistan Army has made the nation proud and that the PPP will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s brave armed forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Shazia Marri Pakistan and India Indo Pak tensions

