Sindh chapters of JI, JUI condemn Indian aggression

KARACHI: Chief Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh, Kashif Saeed Sheikh, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sindh Vice Chief, Qari Muhammad Usman, on Wednesday strongly condemned the latest wave of Indian aggression, particularly targeting civilian populations and religious sites under the cover of darkness.

Kashif Saeed Sheikh stated that the cowardly enemy once again resorted to attacking mosques and civilian areas, where the name of Allah is proclaimed, exposing India’s lowly and cowardly mindset. He praised the Pakistan Army for its befitting response, saying it restored national pride and stood as a symbol of courage and professionalism. He urged the government to call an immediate all-parties conference to foster unity in the face of rising threats and stressed that the entire nation should be prepared with the spirit of jihad under the army’s motto of faith, jihad, and piety.

Sheikh declared that the liberation of Kashmir — which he termed Pakistan’s jugular vein — has become inevitable. He expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs, assuring that their blood would not be shed in vain, and India would be made accountable for each drop. He instructed party workers from Karachi to Kashmore to prepare as national volunteers and directed Alkhidmat Foundation to activate its disaster management units. He also called for the government to introduce compulsory military training through a presidential ordinance, citing examples from countries like Israel and Singapore.

Meanwhile, JUI’s Qari Muhammad Usman condemned India’s targeting of civilian populations as a continuation of its unethical and inhumane legacy of oppression and fear. He termed the attack a violation of international laws and norms, asserting that such cowardly tactics cannot shake Pakistan’s national unity. Usman praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their immediate, robust, and effective response to Indian aggression, highlighting their bravery, skill, and unwavering commitment to the country’s defense. He reaffirmed that the entire nation stands firmly with its armed forces like a wall of steel. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, he offered condolences to the families of the martyrs, prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, and stressed that the whole nation shares their grief.

Qari Usman concluded by stating that Pakistan has always emerged with honour and, God willing will continue to do so. He emphasized that no matter how cunning the enemy’s plans, the nation’s faith, determination, and unity will continue to thwart every scheme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025