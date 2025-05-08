AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Pakistan

France embassy’s team visits Zarai Taraqiati Bank

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 04:05pm

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from the Embassy of France, led by Dr François Gary, visited the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and exchanged expert views on food safety, livestock, and agricultural inputs.

The delegation called on Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO ZTBL.

The visiting dignitaries were given a comprehensive overview of the bank’s operations through a documentary presentation, followed by a visit to ZTBL’s Farm and Staff College.

The French delegation included Dr François Gary, Managing Partner of PHYLUM-a globally renowned management consulting and IT-based company in France; Laurent Chopiton, Head of the Economic Department at the French Embassy; Luc Boyer, Deputy Economic Counsellor and Leonora Dalloshi from the French Embassy.

ZTBL, the country’s largest and premier agricultural financing institution, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished visitors. The Bank expressed its privilege in hosting Dr François Gary, a renowned international expert in policy and strategy for food safety, animal health, and welfare. His consultancy work spans collaborations with private firms, national authorities, and global institutions including the World Bank, European Union, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

During his stay in Pakistan, Dr François Gary is scheduled to visit all provincial headquarters in the country to engage with stakeholders on livestock development and food security.

President Bhatti later accompanied the delegation to ZTBL’s model agri farm, where they were briefed on the Bank’s initiatives such as demonstration plots for various crops, rain water harvesting integrated with drip irrigation project, kitchen gardening units, machinery for value addition of fruits & vegetables and fish farming.

They also lauded the Bank’s Mobile Van Service, which brings banking and advisory services to remote and underserved areas, reaching farmers who may be reluctant or unable to visit bank branches.

