CFO Conference 2025: Akif Saeed Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

TEXT: I would like to commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan for organizing the CFO Conference 2025. It is heartening to note that ICAP has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach, particularly by embracing technology and adapting to changes in the accounting profession.

This year’s CFO conference theme “Quantum Leap: Agility Competitive Edge”, is very relevant in Pakistan’s context and aligned with SECP mission to develop a modern and efficient regulatory framework that is both adaptive and enabling. In this digital age, the CFOs play a critical role by leveraging technology to not only improve transparency in financial reporting but also promote sustainable business practices. In this regard, the efforts of ICAP towards continuous professional development of finance professionals plays a critical role in equipping them with necessary expertise to explore forward-looking solutions.

At SECP, our focus remains on promoting a corporate culture that is rooted in ethical conduct, strong governance and embracing innovation.

In this regard, SECP is striving to modernize the regulatory process through embracing technology. This has enabled us to not only enhance ease of doing business in the country; it has also helped reduce turnaround times for regulatory approvals and lower costs of doing business. Moreover, the adoption of IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards (S1 and S2) would further align our local disclosure framework with global best practices and promote a culture of integrating sustainable business practices into business strategies. In this regard, I would like to commend the ICAP for its timely support and look forward to collaborating with them in enhancing the audit quality in Pakistan, especially with regard to assurance on sustainability reporting.

I would like to applaud ICAP for being a supportive partner in SECP’s endeavours and being at the forefront of promoting professional excellence in the corporate and financial sector.

