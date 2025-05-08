CFO Conference 2025: Muhammad Ishaq Dar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan

TEXT: It is a matter of great pleasure for me to extend my warmest greetings to all participants of the CFO Conference 2025, themed “Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge.” This timely and pertinent theme resonates strongly with the current economic realities of Pakistan, highlighting the critical imperative for financial leadership to respond with agility, think with foresight, and embrace innovation. In an era defined by volatility and rapid technological advancement, adaptability is not merely a strategic advantage—it is an indispensable necessity.

Since its inception in 2010, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan’s (ICAP)'s CFO Conference has been a cornerstone event, providing a platform for industry leaders and experts to converge, discuss, and strategize on critical issues shaping the field of finance. Through the commendable efforts of the ICAP Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee, the conference has evolved into a sought-after yearly gathering of local and global thought leaders.

This year's theme underscores the imperative for businesses to pursue innovation-driven growth, foster organizational agility, and sharpen their competitive edge amidst an increasingly complex and fast-paced economic landscape.

With thought-provoking sessions on Leadership Metamorphosis, Exploring the Investment Horizon, and Riding the Economic Wave, along with deep dives into Empowered Growth through the integration of Shariah-compliant offerings and digital banking, and Beyond Compliance focusing on ESG adoption — the conference is designed to equip CFOs with the tools, strategies, and foresight needed to lead with confidence and resilience in the face of constant change.

The theme 'Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge' holds immense significance for the Government of Pakistan as it directly impacts the country’s economic prosperity. By fostering a business environment that encourages innovation, embraces technological advancement, and prioritizes agility, we empower our institutions and enterprises to respond more effectively to global economic shifts. This theme aligns with the government’s vision of creating a resilient and future-ready economy — one that not only adapts to change but leads it. Through strategic reforms, digital transformation, and sustainable practices, we aim to unlock Pakistan’s full potential and position the nation as a competitive force in the regional and global landscape.

The Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) are a commendable initiative that recognizes the outstanding contributions of ICAP members, inspiring excellence and setting a high standard for the profession.

In conclusion, I extend my sincere appreciation to Mr. Saif Ullah, President of ICAP, Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Chairman PAIB Committee & Vice President of ICAP, and all those who have contributed to the successful organization of this esteemed conference.

