Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,200 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

