AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-08

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 132,627 tonnes of cargo comprising 66,791 tonnes of import cargo and 65,836 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 66,791 comprised of 33,307 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,5,032 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,1,805 tonnes of Chickpeas, 5,825 tonnes of Dap & 20,822 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,836 comprised of 43,274 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 315 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,430 tonnes of Cement,19, 400 tonnes of Clinkers & 417 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 03 ships namely Indepent Spirt, Bbc Nile & Globe Trinco berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, MT Shalamar, Msc Positano, Hiroki, Cypress Galaxy, Navios Jasmine & Swan Lake sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Gasoline carrier ‘Pelegic Tarapon’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, GFS Juno, Hyundai Hong Kong and MSC Positano expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 180,717 tonnes, comprising 103,971 tonnes imports cargo and 76,746 export cargo carried in 5,795 Containers (2,197 TEUs Imports &3,598 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Alfred and FSM & another ship ‘ONE Reassurance’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Wednesday 7th May, while three more container ships, Cap Andreas, Wan Hai-501 and Bremen Express are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 08th May, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Energy generation: Leading coal trader says imports are crucial

National airspace kept open and secure

Read more stories