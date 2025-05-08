Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 132,627 tonnes of cargo comprising 66,791 tonnes of import cargo and 65,836 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 66,791 comprised of 33,307 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,5,032 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,1,805 tonnes of Chickpeas, 5,825 tonnes of Dap & 20,822 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,836 comprised of 43,274 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 315 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,430 tonnes of Cement,19, 400 tonnes of Clinkers & 417 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 03 ships namely Indepent Spirt, Bbc Nile & Globe Trinco berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, MT Shalamar, Msc Positano, Hiroki, Cypress Galaxy, Navios Jasmine & Swan Lake sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Gasoline carrier ‘Pelegic Tarapon’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, GFS Juno, Hyundai Hong Kong and MSC Positano expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 180,717 tonnes, comprising 103,971 tonnes imports cargo and 76,746 export cargo carried in 5,795 Containers (2,197 TEUs Imports &3,598 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Alfred and FSM & another ship ‘ONE Reassurance’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Wednesday 7th May, while three more container ships, Cap Andreas, Wan Hai-501 and Bremen Express are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 08th May, 2025.

