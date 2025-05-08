AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-08

South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tons of corn

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn sourced from South America or South Africa only, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, May 8. The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments, each of 55,000 tons to 70,000 tons in the tender, which is also said to involve MFG partner Cargill Agri Purina.

Shipment of one consignment for August 30 arrival in South Korea was sought between July 2 and July 21 from South America, and July 12-31 if from South Africa. The second consignment for September 10 arrival was sought for shipment between July 13 and August 1 from South America, or July 23 and August 11 if from South Africa.

Price offers in the tender are sought both in outright terms per ton cost and freight included (c&f) or at a premium over the Chicago September 2025 corn contract.

Corn MFG

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tons of corn

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Energy generation: Leading coal trader says imports are crucial

National airspace kept open and secure

Read more stories