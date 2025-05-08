South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tons of corn

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn sourced from South America or South Africa only, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, May 8. The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments, each of 55,000 tons to 70,000 tons in the tender, which is also said to involve MFG partner Cargill Agri Purina.

Shipment of one consignment for August 30 arrival in South Korea was sought between July 2 and July 21 from South America, and July 12-31 if from South Africa. The second consignment for September 10 arrival was sought for shipment between July 13 and August 1 from South America, or July 23 and August 11 if from South Africa.

Price offers in the tender are sought both in outright terms per ton cost and freight included (c&f) or at a premium over the Chicago September 2025 corn contract.