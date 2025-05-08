Gold prices surge

KARACHI: Gold prices notably surged on Wednesday, reflecting the global market uptrend, nearing $3,400 per ounce, traders said.

Local market saw an increase by Rs800 per tola and Rs684 per 10 grams due to the global market rise by $8, reaching $3,385 per ounce.

The surge pushed gold rates to Rs356,900 per tola and Rs305,984 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

It is important to highlight that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,482 per tola and Rs2,985 per 10 grams while the international market traded the white metal at $33 per ounce, according to the association.

