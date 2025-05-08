AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Emergency enforced in all public-sector hospitals in Islamabad

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has enforced health emergency in all the public sector hospitals following Indian attack on multiple location in the country.

Federal Minister for National Health Services and Coordination Mustafa Kamal made this announcement here on Wednesday as a part of urgent measures in response to the crisis. Emergency has been enforced in all public hospitals in Islamabad, and all medical staff have been instructed to remain fully alert and prepared to respond at any moment.

All scheduled leaves of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and administrative personnel under the Federal Ministry of Health and its subordinate institutions have been cancelled with immediate effect. All employees are required to report to duty without delay.

The ministry has directed all the provincial health secretaries to maintain constant coordination with the federal health authorities. They have also been directed to regularly update their emergency response plans in accordance with evolving federal guidelines.

In view of the national emergency, Minister Kamal has cancelled his official visits to Geneva and Qatar. “At this moment, my top priority is to focus on the domestic situation and ensure the protection of public health,” he stated.

A 24/7 Emergency Quick Response Centre has been established at the Federal Health Institution. This centre will assess health-related emergencies stemming from the ongoing conflict and coordinate immediate response efforts. It will maintain direct communication with all provincial and district health authorities to ensure a synchronised and efficient approach.

Kamal, has strongly denounced the Indian missile attack that struck civilian areas and targeted a mosque, calling it a blatant violation of international norms and an attack on humanity.

The minister said, “By targeting innocent civilians and a place of worship, India has crossed all limits of decency and exposed its extremist mindset. This is not merely an assault on Pakistan—it is an attack on the entire Muslim Ummah.”

Calling the act a “cowardly and unforgivable crime,” Kamal criticised the Modi administration for what he described as an act of provocation. “India’s actions reflect the true face of its leadership. The targeting of a mosque lays bare the deep-rooted extremism driving Indian policy,” he stated.

Kamal emphasised that Pakistan’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness. “The era of silence is over. The time has come to respond to the enemy in a language it understands,” he said, underscoring the nation’s readiness to defend its sovereignty.

He said, “Every citizen of Pakistan today stands firmly with our military. We are united, resolute, and prepared to confront any challenge to our dignity and security,” he said.

