Russian air defences down four more Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow, mayor says

MOSCOW: Russian air defence forces downed four Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow, the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday the Telegram channel Shot, which has sources in Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported that one drone had been downed in the Moscow region, while several others had been destroyed over the neighbouring Kaluga region.

Russia’s aviation watchdog said that the Zhukovsky airport in the Moscow region outside the capital and the main airport in the city of Kaluga south of Moscow had been temporarily closed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had downed 524 drones over the past 24 hours. The ministry did not specify the locations where the drones were destroyed.

The Russian capital is preparing to host more than 20 world leaders at a Red Square military parade on Friday to mark the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany.

Some of the leaders, like China’s Xi Jinping, flew into Russia on Wednesday.