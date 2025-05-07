AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian air defences down four more Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow, mayor says

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 10:13pm

MOSCOW: Russian air defence forces downed four Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow, the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday the Telegram channel Shot, which has sources in Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported that one drone had been downed in the Moscow region, while several others had been destroyed over the neighbouring Kaluga region.

Russia’s aviation watchdog said that the Zhukovsky airport in the Moscow region outside the capital and the main airport in the city of Kaluga south of Moscow had been temporarily closed.

Ukraine destroys electrical equipment factory in Russia’s Bryansk region

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had downed 524 drones over the past 24 hours. The ministry did not specify the locations where the drones were destroyed.

The Russian capital is preparing to host more than 20 world leaders at a Red Square military parade on Friday to mark the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany.

Some of the leaders, like China’s Xi Jinping, flew into Russia on Wednesday.

Ukraine Russia conflict RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war War Ukraine Ukrainian drone Ukraine air defence Russian air defence

Comments

200 characters

Russian air defences down four more Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow, mayor says

India ‘will have to suffer the consequences’, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s response ‘yet to come’, Bilawal warns India

Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but exercised restraint: PM Shehbaz

Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Aurangzeb reviews economic situation after Indian aggression

X working in Pakistan without VPN

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

Read more stories