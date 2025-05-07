Disney set to open new theme park in Abu Dhabi

The Walt Disney Company announced an agreement to to create a landmark Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in collaboration with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, Disney announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The waterfront resort is set to be located on Yas Island, and will be the seventh Disney theme park resort, globally.

“This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company was quoted as saying in the statement.

“As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.”

“Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing the future,” His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral, was also quoted as saying. “The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence.”

The new resort will be fully developed and built by Miral. Disney and its Imagineers will lead creative design and operational oversight. Miral, which has developed a number of family entertainment destinations on Yas Island in collaboration with American and European brands, will operate the resort, added the statement.

The UAE is located within a four-hour flight of one-third of the world’s population, making it a significant gateway for tourism. It is home to the largest global airline hub in the world, with 120 million passengers traveling through Abu Dhabi and Dubai each year.

“Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio,” Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences was quoted as saying as per the press statement.

“The location of our park is incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront – which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways. This project will reach guests in a whole new part of the world, welcoming more families to experience Disney than ever before.”

Upon completion, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.