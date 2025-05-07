AIRLINK 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -11.82 (-7.71%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.13%)
CNERGY 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.62%)
CPHL 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -7.27 (-8.9%)
FCCL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.93%)
FFL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.38%)
FLYNG 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.24%)
HUBC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.47 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.67%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-11.07%)
MLCF 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.56%)
OGDC 196.69 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-3.07%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-9.23%)
PAEL 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-5.71%)
PIAHCLA 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-8.93%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.43%)
PPL 146.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.66%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-8.88%)
PTC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.55%)
SEARL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.51 (-9.21%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.34%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.45%)
TRG 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-7.83%)
WAVESAPP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.75%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.52%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,677 Decreased By -433.3 (-3.58%)
BR30 33,514 Decreased By -1825.3 (-5.16%)
KSE100 110,003 Decreased By -3565.9 (-3.14%)
KSE30 33,603 Decreased By -1078.1 (-3.11%)
Pakistan downs 5 Indian Air Force jets in retaliation for missile attacks, says DG ISPR

Published 07 May, 2025 02:03pm
National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb reviews economic situation after Indian aggression

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Russia says it is deeply concerned by India-Pakistan confrontation, calls for restraint

Secure Logistics gets CCP approval to acquire Trax Online

Jewellery sector: govt temporarily suspends SRO regulating precious metals and gems

