AIRLINK 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.82 (-5.75%)
BOP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.09%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.64%)
CPHL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-5.18%)
FCCL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.13%)
FFL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.72%)
FLYNG 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
HUBC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.15%)
HUMNL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.81%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.46%)
MLCF 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.57%)
OGDC 198.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-2.43%)
PACE 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.66%)
PAEL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.58%)
PIAHCLA 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.74%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.9%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.43%)
PPL 147.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.7%)
PRL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-5.05%)
PTC 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-5.35%)
SEARL 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-5.53%)
SSGC 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-6.32%)
SYM 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.14%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.85%)
TPLP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.01%)
TRG 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-3.71%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-7.68%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.02%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,875 Decreased By -235.4 (-1.94%)
BR30 34,269 Decreased By -1069.8 (-3.03%)
KSE100 111,677 Decreased By -1891.1 (-1.67%)
KSE30 34,174 Decreased By -506.3 (-1.46%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe appoint Ballance as consultant for England Test

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 12:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Zimbabwe have appointed former England batter Gary Ballance as a coaching consultant for a four-day Test against their hosts in Nottingham this month, officials said on Tuesday.

Harare-born Ballance played international cricket for both England and Zimbabwe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary Ballance to our coaching set-up for this historic tour. His deep understanding of English conditions, gained over years of playing at the highest level, will be a valuable asset to our team’s tactical preparation,” Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said in a statement.

Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe by an innings in second Test

Balance is the joint third fastest English player to reach 1,000 runs in Tests, which he achieved in 17 innings, the same as current England batter Harry Brook.

Zimbabwe, playing a Test in England for the first time since 2003, will follow that with a four-day game against South Africa who are preparing for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s.

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Cricket Bangladesh VS Zimbabwe Test Series Gary Ballance

Comments

200 characters

Zimbabwe appoint Ballance as consultant for England Test

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb reviews economic situation after Indian aggression

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Russia says it is deeply concerned by India-Pakistan confrontation, calls for restraint

Jewellery sector: govt temporarily suspends SRO regulating precious metals and gems

Pakistan steel exporter sets up subsidiary in Ireland to tap European markets

Semeen Akhter resigns as CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur, BoD to appoint successor

NGC BoD constitutes restructuring body to oversee transition

Read more stories