Zimbabwe appoint Ballance as consultant for England Test

Zimbabwe have appointed former England batter Gary Ballance as a coaching consultant for a four-day Test against their hosts in Nottingham this month, officials said on Tuesday.

Harare-born Ballance played international cricket for both England and Zimbabwe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary Ballance to our coaching set-up for this historic tour. His deep understanding of English conditions, gained over years of playing at the highest level, will be a valuable asset to our team’s tactical preparation,” Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said in a statement.

Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe by an innings in second Test

Balance is the joint third fastest English player to reach 1,000 runs in Tests, which he achieved in 17 innings, the same as current England batter Harry Brook.

Zimbabwe, playing a Test in England for the first time since 2003, will follow that with a four-day game against South Africa who are preparing for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s.