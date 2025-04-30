Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe by an innings in second Test

AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
AFP Published 30 Apr, 2025 07:04pm
Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) and Zimbabwe’s captain Craig Ervine (R) pose for a photo with trophy following the presentation ceremony after the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at a cricket stadium in Chittagong on April 30, 2025. Photo: AFP
CHATTOGRAM: Bangladesh won the second and final Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs on Wednesday, a decisive victory in less than three days to level the series.

Zimbabwe scored 227 in their first innings after winning the toss, with Bangladesh scoring a formidable 444 in response.

The visitors then collapsed for 111 in the second session of the third day in Chattogram.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with both bat and ball, scoring a century and then bagging 5-32 with the ball to hand Zimbabwe a crushing defeat.

Shadman’s ton gives Bangladesh lead in 2nd Zimbabwe Test

It was the all-rounder’s third five-wicket haul of the series after five in each innings of the Sylhet Test.

His spin-bowling partner Taijul Islam bagged 3-42 for nine wickets in the match.

Ben Curran was the only batsman to offer some resistance, scoring 46 off 103 balls in an innings laced with five boundaries.

Craig Ervine (25) and Wellington Masakadza (10) were the only other Zimbabweans to reach double digits in the second innings.

Shadman Islam earlier top-scored for Bangladesh with 120 to power the hosts to an imposing total.

Leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa was the most successful among the Zimbabwe bowlers with 5-115, in the process becoming Zimbabwe’s third cricketer to take five wickets on debut after Andy Blignaut and John Nyumbu.

However, his efforts could not stop Bangladesh running away with the match.

Bangladesh added 153 more to their overnight total of 291, with Mehidy assisted by tailenders Taijul (20 off 45) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (41 off 80).

It was Zimbabwe’s second successive defeat at the spin-friendly venue and the second time that Bangladesh have defeated Zimbabwe by an innings.

The margin of their first defeat of that magnitude, in Dhaka in 2020, was identical: an innings and 106 runs.

Brief score:

Zimbabwe: 227 (Sean Williams 67, Nick Welch 54; Taijul Islam 6-60) and 111 (Ben Curran 46; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-32)

Bangladesh: 444 (Shadman Islam 120, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 104; Vincent Masekesa 5-115)

Toss: Zimbabwe

Result: Bangladesh won by an innings and 106 runs.

