AIRLINK 144.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.72 (-5.69%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.11%)
CNERGY 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.22%)
CPHL 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-5.76%)
FCCL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.07%)
FFL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.13%)
FLYNG 36.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.57%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.74%)
KOSM 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-7.01%)
MLCF 69.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
OGDC 197.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-2.53%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-7.47%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.18%)
PIAHCLA 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.53%)
PIBTL 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.44%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.43%)
PPL 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.5%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-6%)
PTC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-5.84%)
SEARL 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.33%)
SSGC 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-5.49%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.08%)
TELE 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.56%)
TPLP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.69%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-3.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.02%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.77%)
YOUW 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-7.4%)
BR100 11,839 Decreased By -271.7 (-2.24%)
BR30 34,188 Decreased By -1151.3 (-3.26%)
KSE100 111,493 Decreased By -2075.4 (-1.83%)
KSE30 34,098 Decreased By -583.1 (-1.68%)
May 07, 2025
Markets

China stocks jump at open on trade optimism, stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 11:45am

HONG KONG: Chinese markets opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by investor optimism ahead of upcoming Sino-US trade talks this weekend and Beijing’s plans to roll out additional stimulus measures.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index jumped 1.4% at open, the highest level since April 3, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.2%.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 2.2% to the highest level in nearly five weeks.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer will meet China’s top economic official in Switzerland on Saturday, US officials said, in what could be a first step toward resolving a trade war disrupting the global economy.

Beijing has also stepped up efforts to stimulate economic growth amid looming tariff risks.

China, HK stocks gain on trade deal hopes

The People’s Bank of China will cut loan prime rate - a key benchmark for setting lending rates in China - by 10 basis points, personal housing provision fund rate by 25 basis points, and set up 500 billion yuan in re-lending loans for elderly care and service consumption, Governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday.

China’s offshore yuan slipped to 7.2140 per dollar following the rate-cut announcements.

The three indexes have nearly recouped all losses incurred since April 2, when US President Trump slapped punitive tariffs on trading partners and triggered a global market selloff.

China and Hong Kong stocks

China stocks jump at open on trade optimism, stimulus hopes

