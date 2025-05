JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, continuing their decline for the seventh straight session, as the market looked for more cues from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data next week.

Malaysian palm oil futures slip

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 28 ringgit, or 0.74%, to 3,764 ringgit ($888) a metric ton in early trade.