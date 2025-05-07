Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi said the 26th Amendment had introduced changes in the powers of the chief justice that should be respected.

The chief justice on Tuesday met with the members of Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) at the Supreme Court building. He briefed the PAS members about his recent visit to China.

When asked about the 26th Constitutional Amendment, Justice Afridi declined to comment at this stage but added, “When the time comes, I’ll share my view. But one thing is clear — parliament makes laws and amendments.” He remarked that a chief justice had to act according to the Constitution, adding that the 26th Amendment had introduced changes in the powers of the chief justice that should be respected. “We have to respect the laws made by parliament until court decides against them.”

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

Responding to question about judges transfer, Justice Yahya said; “The judges from provincial High Courts should come to the IHC.” However, the transferred judges should be at the bottom in the seniority list of that High Court.

Justice Yahya apprised that during his visit to China he came to know that there are 367 judges in the Chinese Supreme Court, adding there are no pending cases in Chinese courts. “Chinese judges were surprised when I apprised them about the pendency in our courts,” he added.

The Chinese judges have recommended using technology for disposal of cases. The chief justice said that during his visit he met with the Chief Justice of Iran and also held important meeting with the Indian judges, but in view of the present scenario would not divulged what was discussed with them.

The chief justice said the purpose of visit was to introduce technology in our judiciary. He said; “Unless we have complete data till that time Artificial Intelligence could not be adopted,” adding technology is not like a tablet which if taken then would immediately solve problems. Justice Yahya apprised that technology level of all the five High Courts is better than the Supreme Court.

The chief justice told that National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee meeting will be held on May 26 and 27, to discuss the judicial reforms. The chief justices of all the provincial and Islamabad High Courts will attend the meeting. “From June 15, only soft copies will be accepted for case filing in the Supreme Court,” he announced, adding, “We’re working towards going paperless and preparing an online case database.”

The Anti-Corruption Cell has been established in the Supreme Court and the people can file complaint in it, the CJP apprised the PAS members.

