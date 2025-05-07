Indo-Pak tensions: all educational institutes in Punjab to remain closed on Wednesday, says CM Maryam

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has announced that all educational institutions across the province will remain closed on Wednesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Maryam said that the decision was made because of public safety.

The announcement comes following an emergency situation in the country. Pakistan downed three Indian aircraft, including two Rafale and one Sukhoi SU-30.

Earlier, at least 3 Pakistanis were martyred and 12 were injured as India launched missile attacks inside Pakistan at five locations on late Tuesday, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.